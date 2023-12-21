University of Florida awards $10.2M in funding for final round of strategic projects

The University of Florida has announced its final round of strategic funding awardees with four projects related to technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and university advancement.

UF received $130 million in funding from the state legislature this year and chose to put most of it — as established by President Ben Sasse — toward strategic initiatives that aim to advance interdisciplinary scholarship and enhance the student experience.

“The University of Florida is a world-changing institution. Our faculty do incredible work, and we are making some strategic bets on projects that can transform everything from space exploration and agriculture to construction and sports,” Sasse in a news release. “We want to elevate UF’s reputation as a national research leader and innovator. We’ve been entrusted with resources from the state, and we’re putting those resources to work. Gators are doing groundbreaking, interdisciplinary work here that will have a powerful impact on the industries of the future — in Florida and beyond.”

He established that, for the first time, over half of the state funds would be dedicated to units for special strategic projects. To begin, $24 million was delivered directly to college deans for them to report back on their strategic uses of funds, and $50 million was distributed to all UF colleges and administrations to submit proposals on how the funding should be spent. The university said in its first announcement that all colleges would participate in a strategic funding investment.

Out of the more than 250 submissions UF received, 40 proposals were selected for funding. Distribution of funds began in October and winning proposals have been awarded money through four rounds of funding.

The first round of strategic funding, released Oct. 3, awarded $13.4 million across 19 proposals. Originally, the first round was to receive $9.2 million in funding during the first year plus $4.4 million over additional years, but UF officials said the CFO's office decided to combine the total amount of the awards in year one. The second round, released Nov. 13, consisted of seven proposals that were awarded a total of $5.4 million, and the third round, released Dec. 4, consisted of 10 proposals that were awarded nearly $10.9 million.

The fourth and final round of proposals for the year, announced Wednesday, will receive a total of just over $10.2 million. This fourth round of funding will support the following:

College of Design, Construction and Planning, and Herbert Wertheim College of Engineerin — Industrialized Construction Engineering (ICE), $2.5 million over two years. Funding will help harness the power of digital design, AI and robotic automation to enhance productivity, safety and quality in residential and commercial construction.

Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) — Modernizing IFAS extension through AI, $2.7 million over four years. This project will embed business intelligence systems into IFAS to update the extension’s infrastructure, contributing to agricultural productivity and environmental sustainability.

UF Research, Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering, College of Pharmacy, and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences — UF Space Mission Institute, $2.5 million over two years. The goal of this initiative is to create a hub in which experts across UF’s colleges can work together to answer the most demanding questions related to space exploration, development and commercialization.

College of Health and Human Performance, Warrington College of Business, College of Journalism and Communications, College of Medicine, and Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering (in partnership with the University Athletic Association) — UF and sport collaborative, $2.5 million over one year. This multi-college initiative (with seed funding for a variety of sports-related proposals) will propel UF to the global stage in sports performance and health care, while illuminating its world-class sports facilities and partnerships.

