University of Florida awards $10M as part of third round of strategic funding

The University of Florida has chosen 10 new projects involving artificial intelligence (AI), scientific centers and a digital lab, among others, to receive strategic funding with money awarded earlier this year by the Florida Legislature.

UF received $130 million in new funding from the Legislature and chose to put most of it towards strategic initiatives that will advance interdisciplinary scholarship and enhance the student experience.

“These exceptional initiatives will not only elevate UF’s standing as a national research leader but also transform lives here in Florida and around the world,” said UF President Ben Sasse in a news release. “UF continues to put this strategic funding to excellent use. We are facing and solving some of the biggest problems of our generation through the kind of interdisciplinary, collaborative work that will change lives for years to come.”

He established that, for the first time, more than half the funds would be dedicated to units for special strategic projects. So far, $24 million has been delivered directly to college deans for them to report back on their strategic uses of funds, and $50 million has been distributed to all UF colleges and administrations to submit proposals on how the funding should be spent.

UF received over 250 submissions and, so far, 36 have been chosen for funding. A final round of proposals will be announced at a future date, a news release said. The university said in its first announcement that all colleges will participate in a strategic funding investment.

Century Tower on the University of Florida campus on Nov. 30, 2023.

First round: UF to spend $9M in state funding on launching of 19 new initiatives

Second round: UF awards $5M in state funding to artificial intelligence and technology initiatives

The first round of strategic funding, released on Oct. 3, awarded $13.4 million across 19 proposals. Originally, the first round was to receive $9.2 million in funding during the first year plus $4.4 million over additional years but UF officials said the CFO's office decided to combine the total amount of the awards in year one. The second round, released on Nov. 13, consisted of seven proposals which were awarded a total of $5.4 million.

The new proposals, announced Monday, will receive a total of $10,872,000. This third round of funding will support the following:

College of Medicine (supported by the College of Pharmacy and the College of Veterinary Medicine) — Regional Center for Development of Advanced Therapeutics based on cell and gene therapy, $1.5 million over three years. Funding will support the development of a first-of-its-kind center in the Southeast that will help bring to market novel treatments in advanced cell and gene therapeutics.

UF Health Cancer Center (supported by the College of Medicine) — Expanding access to breast cancer screening in North Central Florida, $1.5 million over one year. The Office of Community Outreach and Engagement will enhance access to cancer screenings by bringing a mobile mammography unit to underserved communities, while reducing the cost burden on existing health care facilities.

College of Education — SALT-Math: Scalable AI-augmented Learning by Teaching for math education, $930,000 over three years. This project aims to revolutionize K-12 mathematics learning in Florida and beyond by implementing a learning-by-teaching framework that uses a large language model to flip students' roles as teachers to AI agents (resulting in enhanced student outcomes).

College of Education — UF Stars: Illuminating pathways for undergraduate research and innovation, $330,000 over three years. This initiative will pair undergraduates with faculty for research opportunities, increasing the number of University Scholars Program applicants, growing the participation in the College of Education Research Symposium, supporting graduate assistantships and rewarding excellence in faculty mentorship of undergraduate researchers.

College of Public Health & Health Professions — AI applications to pediatric neuromedicine, $480,000 over three years. Funding will expand investment in AI, neuromedicine and imaging to develop learning-powered assessments that will enhance quality of life for children and adults with neuromuscular diseases.

McKnight Brain Institute — Transforming stroke care, $1 million over one year. This multidisciplinary, collaborative research project will help UF stroke clinicians, clinical investigators, basic translational scientists and AI experts create training pathways for UF students to become stroke AI researchers.

College of Medicine (supported by UF Health and UF Research) — Toward a health metaverse, $2 million over one year. The goal is to develop the physical and digital infrastructure for an Intelligent Virtual Hospital – a space in which health care providers and patients can virtually gather, learn, train and create content using extended reality and Web3 applications (such as blockchain and virtual assets).

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences — Digital humanities lab, $632,000 over four years. This lab will offer coursework, experiential learning and professional development opportunities to students and faculty, as well as invite a cross-section of Floridians to engage with UF’s research through public-facing content developed across a range of new media.

College of Medicine: Jacksonville — Precision Autism Center of Excellence, $500,000 over one year. The creation of this center will expand the clinical capacity for the diagnostic evaluation, management and treatment of children and adults with neurodevelopmental disorders, while increasing external research funding and support from pharmaceutical and diagnostic genomics companies.

Information Technology — Research software engineers to enhance/scale computer research, $2 million over one year. Funding will help create a team of research software engineers to use existing infrastructures like HiPerGator to carry out technically advanced tasks for funded research projects (such as writing professional-quality scientific software and helping faculty address increased data management and research reproducibility requirements).

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: University of Florida announces funding for 10 new strategic projects