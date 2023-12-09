The University of Florida gives Jacksonville funding for new Autism center

A new center in Jacksonville will expand the clinical capacity for the diagnostic evaluation, management, and treatment of children and adults with neurodevelopmental disorders.

It is among 10 new projects receiving strategic funding at the University of Florida, President Ben Sasse announced this week.

The funding initiative is designed to advance interdisciplinary scholarship and enhance the student experience.

Linda R. Edwards, M.D., dean of the College of Medicine in Jacksonville, is optimistic that the Precision Autism Center of Excellence will have a significant effect on healthcare outcomes.

“We are thrilled to be receiving this opportunity to provide additional support to individuals with autism,” Edwards said. “As the number of children born with autism and related disorders continues to rise, our capacity to diagnose and offer treatment has been stretched. Even after diagnosis, access to needed services often gets delayed. Knowing that the center will enhance our capacity to offer care adds hope and excitement for the future.”

Here is the full list of projects: https://news.ufl.edu/2023/11/third-strategic-funding/.

