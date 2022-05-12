University of Florida police investigating defaced mascot statues on campus

The University of Florida Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with two statues that were recently vandalized on campus.

UF's mascots, Albert and Alberta, located in front of Emerson Alumni Hall, were defaced with red and black paint early Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., matching the colors of rival Georgia Bulldogs.

The incident was first reported by CBS4 Thursday.

UF police say they are searching for a person of interest captured by a security camera. They say he's a white male, about 6 foot tall and approximately 145 to 160 pounds, according to a UFPD Bulletin tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was seen wearing dark clothing, dark shoes, a light-colored hat and a gold chain. The suspect also had a red lanyard and black gloves on.

Please help UFPD in identifying this individual. To submit information please call (352) 392-1111, submit via our website at https://t.co/YG8p9z6iOn or submit a tip to our silent witness portal at https://t.co/4aBihMSks3. pic.twitter.com/Mw0KbzQbXE — UF Public Safety (@UFPublicSafety) May 12, 2022

By Thursday morning, the statues were restored, although traces of red paint were still visible under Alberta's dress, according to CBS 4 report.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to either call 352-392-1111, or visit https://police.ufl.edu/. To make an anonymous submission, visit police.ufl.edu/contact/silent-witness.

