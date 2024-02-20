University Of Florida Supreme Court Appoints Britney Deas As First Black Woman Chief Justice

Britney Deas made history at the University of Florida as the first Black woman to become chief justice at the institution’s Supreme Court. She oversees hearings, resolves disputes and ensures the integrity of the judicial process within the university’s legal framework alongside four associate judges.

The 25-year-old set goals during her tenure. She wants to create a law school checklist for undergraduate students interested in applying and invite Florida law experts to speak about their careers.

A student at Levin College of Law, Deas chose to announce her position on the first day of Black History Month.

“Black history is American history,” she told The Independent Florida Alligator. “It’s important to know where you come from so you can know where you’re going.”

Deas wants to make a difference in her career. She was inspired by her family, who is originally from Haiti.

“I was always inspired by women fighting oppression and women who are standing up for people who cannot stand up for themselves,” she said. “I saw it in my home with my grandmother, my great grandmother and my mother.”

The Miami native originally joined the UF Supreme Court in the Spring of 2023 as an associate justice. Prior to this accomplishment, she was an undergraduate student at the University of South Florida, where she became the first Black woman to be student body president and the first woman to hold the position in 20 years.

“Breaking down barriers for Black women and women in general has always been profound and deeply, deeply meaningful to me,” Deas said.