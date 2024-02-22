University of Georgia student found dead with 'visible injuries' after going for run on campus

A female University of Georgia student was found dead "in a forested area" Thursday after going for a run on the campus in Athens, according to university police.

UGA police received a phone call just after noon Thursday "from an individual concerned for the welfare of a friend who had gone for a run on the Intramural Fields earlier in the morning and had not returned as expected," authorities said in a statement.

Around 12:30 p.m., authorities located the student "in a forested area behind Lake Herrick." Police said the student had "visible injuries" and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

"We have been fully briefed on this terrible situation. Foul play is suspected, and we are already receiving support from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department to investigate this crime," UGA said in a Thursday afternoon news release. "We want to assure you that the safety and welfare of our campus community is our top concern."

UGA canceled classes on its Athens campus for the remainder of Thursday evening and all day Friday. The school also noted the death of another student, who died by suicide in Brumbly Hall on Wednesday night.

"The past 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our University. Our student body is grieving the sudden death of one our students in Brumby Hall last night," the university said. "And as we continue to mourn that tragic loss of life, today’s devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our campus community, particularly our students."

Lake Herrick is nestled between various UGA practice fields and the Oconee Forest Park. The lake is bordered by a pedestrian trail and has a recreational beach. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

The UGA Police Department is investigating the death with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), and the Athens Clarke-County Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 706-542-2200.

On Friday, a UGA student was robbed at gunpoint just before 10 p.m. on the school's campus between Church Street and Boggs Hall, according to The Red & Black, a nonprofit UGA news outlet.





