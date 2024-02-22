University of Georgia Warns Students to Travel in Groups After Mysterious Death

The University of Georgia canceled classes Friday and urged people to travel “in groups” after one of its students turned up dead after failing to return from a morning run on Thursday, campus authorities announced.

Few details about the student’s death have been released, but university officials say foul play is suspected after the student’s body was found with “visible injuries” in a wooded area near the school’s intramural fields.

In a statement emailed to students and obtained by The Daily Beast, the university called the death a “terrible situation.”

“Foul play is suspected, and we are already receiving support from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke County Police Department to investigate this crime,” the statement said. “We want to assure you that the safety and welfare of our campus community is our top concern.”

UGA police said in a statement that it received a call around noon from a person who was “concerned for the welfare of a friend who had gone to the intramural fields earlier in the morning and had not returned as expected.”

The student involved was identified as being a woman, but she has not been named. Her death comes less than 24 hours after a UGA student was found dead in a residence hall on Wednesday night, though foul play is not suspected in that case.

The university, located approximately 70 miles east of Atlanta, has experienced a number of high-profile student and staff deaths in recent years. Most notably, Chandler LeCroy, 24, and UGA standout offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, were killed in a car crash in Jan. 2023 after a day of celebrating the football team’s national championship.

