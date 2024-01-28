University Hospitals to open Streetsboro urgent care Monday

University Hospital's relocated urgent care will open Monday in Streetsboro.

UH Urgent Care Streetsboro will move from the UH Streetsboro Health Center to 9449 State Route 14 in Streetsboro. The relocated facility will open in a former Denny's restaurant that closed 20 years ago.

The new location is near Market Square Drive and Route 14, just northwest of McDonald’s. It is across the street from the Streetsboro Health Center, where UH previously had an urgent care facility.

UH spokeswoman Ansley Kelm said there are no immediate plans for the vacated space.

The move was planned to increase convenient access to high-quality healthcare services in Streetsboro and the surrounding area.

UH will open another a new Urgent Care this week. A facility at 16601 Chagrin Blvd. in Shaker Heights will open Thursday.

All UH Urgent Care facilities are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, with special hours on some holidays.

In August, UH relocated its urgent care in Kent from Devon Place to East Main Street. The hospital system said at the time that the move was part of an initiative to move facilities closer to retail areas.

“Having easy access to urgent care locations provides a more affordable option than emergency departments for patients who don’t have a primary care physician but need immediate, non-life-threating medical attention," said UH Chief Operating Officer Dr. Paul Hinchey. "By offering more urgent care locations, we can relieve the burden on emergency departments and reduce wait times so our emergency medicine teams can focus on critical cases.”

The new facilities will be equipped with advanced medical technology and staffed by experienced healthcare professionals.

UH Urgent Care is operated in a joint venture with WellStreet Urgent Care. Another private urgent care company, WellNow, opened urgent care facilities in Ravenna and Streetsboro in 2022. QUICKMed Urgent Care also opened in Ravenna last year. Cleveland Clinic also operates an Express Care clinic in Brimfield, just outside of Kent's southern border.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: University Hospitals to open relocated Streetsboro urgent care on Jan. 29