University of Idaho investigators can’t verify stabbing victim had a stalker

Claims that a victim of the fatal stabbings near the University of Idaho was being stalked remain unverified by investigators, local police said in their latest update on the murders.

Officials in Moscow, Idaho, have “pursued hundreds of pieces of information” regarding a tip that Kaylee Goncalves had a stalker, but they haven’t managed to identify one, cops said Tuesday night.

“If you have information that can help detectives, please contact the tip line at 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us,” police said.

Goncalves was one of four Idaho students found dead Nov. 13 at an off-campus home, with a coroner determining the causes of death to be homicides by stabbing.

Madison Mogen and Goncalves, both 21, returned home from a bar around 1:45 a.m. that day, around the same time Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, both 20, arrived after being seen at a fraternity house, police said. All four of their bodies were discovered at the home hours later.

Goncalves called her boyfriend seven times in less than 30 minutes on the morning of her death, her sister said.

“At 2:26 a.m., Kaylee starts to call Jack,” Alivea Goncalves told Inside Edition. “Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2:26 a.m. and 2:44 a.m. From 2:44 to 2:52 Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2:52 a.m.”

Police haven’t made any arrests, named a suspect or motive, or recovered the weapon used in the killings, causing rumors about the case to spread. Officials urged the public not to believe any of they gossip as they continue to investigate.

An unharmed dog was recovered from the crime scene, police said earlier this week. The home where the killings occurred was known for hosting parties, neighbors told Fox News.

“It’s just been crazy, just how quiet it’s been,” Heather Tetwiler said. “They always had a little gathering, so they always have music going.”

Police plan to give another update Wednesday at a press conference scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT.

With News Wire Services