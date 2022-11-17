University of Idaho Murders: More Than One Suspect 'Possible,' Prosecutor Says

Police are searching for any possible suspects in the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students, Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said on TODAY.

When asked if there could be more than one suspect in the case, Thompson said, "It certainly is possible."

The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found in a home near the school’s campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, rattling the small college town of Moscow, Idaho.

Thompson added police do not have a specific suspect, and investigators are continuing to look at all possibilities.

"The fact of the matter is whoever's responsible for these murders is still at large," he said. "The investigators do not know who that person is."

Two additional roommates were home at the time of the killings, but they were not injured or taken hostage, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said during a press conference on Nov. 16. Fry said the two surviving roommates were not witnesses, but did not specify if they were persons of interest or suspects.

Thompson told TODAY, "Anybody who might have knowledge is considered persons of interest at this point."

Thompson added his office is working to assist police "as much as possible" with obtaining search warrants for cell phone records, social media data and other information. He urged anyone with additional information to come forward to investigators.

The four friends were out on the night of Nov. 12 at different events in the college town, police said. Chapin and Kernodle were at a party on campus and Mogen and Goncalves were at a bar, police said. The four returned home sometime after 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Fry said the attack happened in the "early morning hours."

Police received a call of an unconscious person around noon on Nov. 13, and the four students were found dead from stab wounds. There were no signs of forced entry in the home, according to police.

Thompson said he could not disclose who made the 911 call, but that police know the identity of the person.

"I think the investigators are trying to ascertain why there was a delay and what what actually occurred, what was heard," Thompson said. "That’s a question that’s still out there."

A livestream from a late-night food truck in Moscow appears to show two of the victims ordering food, according to video obtained by NBC News. Joseph Woodall, who manages the truck, told NBC News they appear to have been there between 1:30 a.m. and 1:40 a.m.

This still from video appears to show two Idaho victims at a food truck before the incident. (GrubTruckers)

Woodall did not identify which victims were seen in the video, and NBC News has not independently identified the victims apparently seen on the livestream.

Moscow police initially said there was no threat to the wider community, though Fry walked back the claim on Nov. 16.

"We cannot say that there is no threat to the community," Fry said during a press conference. "There is a threat out there, possibly."

Fry added investigators still "believe this was an isolated attack" with "targeted victims."

Some of the families of the victims have criticized the police department's response, saying the lack of information has only added to their "agony."

Chapin, Kernodle, Goncalves and Mogen smile in photos. (TODAY/NewsConnect)

"There is a lack of information from the University of Idaho and the local police, which only fuels false rumors and innuendo in the press and social media," Jim Chapin, the father of Ethan Chapin, said in a statement to NBC News on Nov. 15.

"The silence further compounds our family’s agony after our son’s murder," he said. He urged officials to "speak the truth, share what they know, find the assailant and protect the greater community."

In a statement on Nov. 16, police said they "have shared every piece of information that we can without compromising the ongoing investigation."

On TODAY, Thompson also clarified comments made earlier this week by Moscow Mayor Art Bettge.

The mayor said the deaths may have been a "crime of passion" or linked to a property crime "gone wrong," NBC News reported.

"To my knowledge, there is nothing to indicate that this has been determined to be a crime of passion," Thompson said. "We know it's just a horrible crime and four young lives been lost."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com