University of Idaho stabbing victim called same person 7 times before her death, sister says

Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
One of the four University of Idaho students found dead inside a house just off campus called the same person seven times before she was violently stabbed to death, her sister revealed.

Authorities believe Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 were killed last Sunday between 3 and 4 a.m. Nearly a week after the brutal slayings, no suspect has been identified — but Goncalves’ sister, Alivia, is raising questions about why her sister phoned a man identified only as Jack multiple times the night of her murder.

“At 2:26 a.m., Kaylee starts to call Jack,” Alivia Goncalvez told Inside Edition. “Kaylee calls Jack six times between 2:26 a.m. and 2:44 a.m. From 2:44 to 2:52 Maddie calls Jack three times, then Kaylee makes a final call to him at 2:52 a.m.”

Hours before the brutal killings, police said Chapin and Kernodle attended a party at the Sigma Chi fraternity house from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. while Goncalves and Mogen were at the Corner Club sports bar between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. They were later spotted ordering from a food truck, where they remained chatting with other patrons for about 10 minutes.

Goncalves and Mogen then got a ride with a “private party,” arriving home at 1:45 a.m., according to authorities. All four victims were back at the house before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Alivia’s claim came after authorities revealed all four victims were “likely sleeping” before the attack unfolded in the early morning hours. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt listed their causes of death as homicides by stabbing. She added some of the victims were still in bed when they were killed while “some had defensive wounds.”

The murder weapon, likely a large butcher knife, has not been found.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry when they initially responded to the rental home in Moscow, where Goncalves lived with Mogen and Kernondle. Mabutt said the walls were splattered with blood when she arrived on the scene. Evidence recovered amid the ongoing investigation suggests the attack was “targeted” and “isolated,” police said, but they did not provide further details.

