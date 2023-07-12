University of Idaho stops demolition of house where 4 students were murdered

The house near the University of Idaho where four students were stabbed to death last year will remain standing for a few more months, the school announced Wednesday.

The university had planned to tear down the off-campus home in Moscow, and crews had already cleared the home of personal items and started remediating the residence to remove lead and asbestos.

But the victims’ family members argued earlier this month that the house should remain standing through the end of the accused killer’s trial.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in the home in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022 while they slept.

The killings of four young people in a college town that hadn’t seen a murder since 2015 enraptured the country. The suspected killer, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania.

In February, the university announced that the property owner had donated the residence to the school, which planned to tear it down.

The university hoped to have demolition complete by the start of fall semester in 2023. Both prosecuting and defense attorneys at Kohberger’s trial agreed the home did not need to remain standing for evidence-related purposes.

However, a lawyer for the Goncalves family released a statement earlier this month arguing the house should not be destroyed.

“The home itself has enormous evidentiary value as well as being the largest, and one of the most important, pieces of evidence in the case,” attorney Shanon Gray said, adding that the families of the victims wanted the home to remain standing through the trial, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 2.

University of Idaho President Scott Green said Wednesday that demolition work on the house would be paused until that time, but is still planned to be completed.

“We still fully expect to demolish the house, which was given to the university by the former owner,” Green said in a statement to local news outlets. “But we believe leaving the house standing, for now, is the right course to take.”