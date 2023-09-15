University of Idaho student woke up 'trapped' on night of quadruple stabbing, father says

University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves woke up trapped during the home invasion stabbing attack that killed her and three friends last year, according to her father.

"This information was gathered before the gag order was imposed and had to be held back until it received approval from our legal team," Goncalves' father Steve Goncalves told Fox News Digital. "We did release some information on the day BK was charged, but there are still certain details that have not been disclosed."

BK are the initials of suspect Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old who at the time was a criminology Ph.D. student at the neighboring Washington State University.

Goncalves, 21, and her childhood best friend, Madison Mogen, also 21, were discovered in the same third-floor bed. The father says that coroner's reports show Mogen was killed first.

Bryan Kohberger, left, pictured after his Dec. 30 arrest in Pennsylvania. He is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in a 4 a.m. surprise attack at their off-campus rental home – including best friends Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, right.

Alongside his wife, Kristi Goncalves, the parents elaborated in a preview for a clip of a forthcoming interview on CBS' "48 Hours."

She believes the suspect did not expect to find two people in Mogen's bed – or to have planned to kill more than one target. But her daughter was boxed in by walls at the head and side of the bed, with her best friend on the outside.

"There's evidence to show that she awakened and tried to get out of that situation," the father says in the interview. "She was assaulted and stabbed."

Madison Mogen is one of the four students who were found stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho.

"I do think that he intended to kill one and killed four," adds the mother.

Housemate Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, were killed on the second floor, where another roommate who was spared from the violence told police she saw a masked man leaving through a sliding door.

The 4 a.m. attack on November 13, 2022, came after the victims had spent a Friday night out partying days before their Thanksgiving break from school.

A family photo showing University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves with her dad, Steve Goncalves.

It took seven weeks for police to narrow in a suspect – arresting Kohberger at his parents' house in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains.

He allegedly drove there in the suspect vehicle in mid-December, according to court filings – with his dad riding shotgun. The duo wound up pulled over twice by police in Indiana.

Police seized knives, masks, gloves, black clothing, computers and a phone from the Pennsylvania house – as well as Kohberger's 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a DNA sample, court filings revealed.

According to a probable cause affidavit, prior to the arrest, familial DNA found in his parents' trash can matched a sample left on a knife sheath discovered under Mogen's body.

Kohberger allegedly stalked the victims' house a dozen times before the murders and returned once to the scene hours later. However, the defense has said in court that the suspect had no connection to any of the victims.

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death.

A judge entered not guilty pleas on Kohberger's behalf at his arraignment in May.

A trial originally scheduled to begin in October has been postponed.

Kohberger is being held without bail at the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho.





