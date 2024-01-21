University of Illinois Student found dead
University of Illinois Student found dead
Illinois indefinitely suspended Shannon after he was arrested and charged with rape.
The All-American candidate had led Illinois to a 9-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25.
When the credit was expanded in 2021, the nation's child poverty rate fell by half. When it expired, child poverty doubled.
These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.
The former Dayton coach took drifting to a new level.
This week in AI, OpenAI signed up its first higher education customer: Arizona State University. ASU will collaborate with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, to the university’s researchers, staff and faculty -- running an open challenge in February to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT. The OpenAI-ASU deal illustrates the shifting opinions around AI in education as the tech advances faster than curriculums can keep up.
It's Joey's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Bachelor' Season 28.
OpenAI has its first higher education customer: Arizona State University (ASU). Today, ASU announced that it's collaborating with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, to the university's researchers, staff and faculty. Starting in February, ASU will run an open challenge to invite faculty and staff to submit ideas for ways to use ChatGPT -- focusing on student success.
The latest discharge included 44,000 teachers, nurses, doctors, lawyers, and others in public service jobs.
On Friday, Microsoft disclosed that the hacking group it calls Midnight Blizzard, also known as APT29 or Cozy Bear — and widely believed to be sponsored by the Russian government — hacked some corporate email accounts, including those of the company’s “senior leadership team and employees in our cybersecurity, legal, and other functions.” Microsoft did not disclose how many email accounts were breached, nor exactly what information the hackers accessed or stole.
(Not-so) Fun fact: Did you know that parts of your kitchen are probably dirtier than your toilet seat?
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
A Barcelona-based company that works as a subcontractor for Meta, providing content moderation services for Facebook and Instagram, has been found by a court in Spain to be responsible for psychological damage suffered by a worker. The ruling, handed down Thursday, per local press reports, is the first time a court in Spain has found a content moderation company responsible for the mental disorders suffered by a worker.
Not since Audrey Hepburn has someone made a high-neck top so alluring.
Find the perfect combination of comfort and support for your body type right here.
These toasty tootsie warmers will make you want winter to last forever.
Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour has confirmed layoffs. The studio reportedly let go around 45 staff members and it said the layoffs "represented less than three percent of our total workforce."
As Musk vies for greater voting power at the company, the spotlight turns to Tesla's board.
iSeeCars analyzed millions of new car sales to find the list of vehicles that are the best for the money, but the top car might surprise you.
Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?