University of Illinois student found dead on campus

Champaign, Ill. — News to bring to you at this hour: a student at the University of Illinois is found dead on campus. A university employee found 18-year-old Akul Dhawan on the back porch of a building.

Two children die in St. Charles County fire

A search began when his roommate called the police to report him missing. Right now, police in the Champaign County coroner’s office do not think anything suspicious happened to Dewan. They do believe his death to be an accident. But an autopsy is planned for tomorrow.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.