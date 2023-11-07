University of Iowa names Bradley Haws as new hospital CEO and associate VP of UI Healthcare

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have named Bradley Haws as its new CEO and associate vice president of UI Healthcare.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have named Bradley Haws as its new CEO and associate vice president of UI Healthcare.

Haws has worked in healthcare leadership for more than 30 years, according to a press release. Between 2018 and 2021, he was the chief financial officer (CFO) and associate vice president of UI Health Care.

“I am eager to come back to UI Health Care in this new role, especially during a time of transformative growth for the organization and with new opportunities to expand access to high-quality health care for Iowans,” Haws said in a statement. “UI Health Care is a remarkable organization. I’ve always been inspired by its mission along with its culture of collaboration. I’m excited to work with this incredible team again.”

Haws was previously the CFO with Emory Healthcare, which is part of Emory University in Atlanta, worked at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and was the CFO with Intermountain Healthcare.

“I am thrilled that Brad is returning to Iowa,” UI officials said in a news release. “Brad has a proven track record of excellence in health care management, particularly in academic medicine. He’s a great collaborator and brings a passion for serving our mission.”

Haws will begin on Nov. 29.

More: Council amends Accessory Dwelling Unit code, eyeing future amendment of owner-occupancy requirements

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter@NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Find out who is the newest CEO of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics