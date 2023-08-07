University of Iowa plans to acquire Mercy Hospital for $20M as facility files for bankruptcy

Mercy Hospital in Iowa City

The University of Iowa has revealed plans to acquire Mercy Hospital on the heels of the organization's recent bankruptcy filing.

Mercy "voluntarily" filed a bankruptcy petition, the company announced in a press release Monday morning. The 194-bed facility has served area residents since 1873.

“Mercy Iowa City believes this plan is the best path forward to preserve our hospital operations,” saidTom Clancy, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Mercy Iowa City in a press release. “As we implement this plan, ourdedicated Mercy Iowa City staff remain steadfast in their commitment to provide compassionate care toour community.”

The State of Iowa Board of Regents will consider the university's proposed $20 million acquisition of Mercy's facilities and business operations at Tuesday morning's special session.

In an attached letter of intent filed in bankruptcy court, the hospital said the university plans to integrate the Mercy system into UI Health Care.

The University of Iowa's acquisition would integrate 14 buildings largely located on the Mercy Iowa City campus in addition to smaller offices in North Liberty, Kalona, Tipton and Williamsburg.

“We have always maintained great respect for Mercy Iowa City, knowing the vital role it has played in our community since 1873. As members of the same community, many of us know and care about people who work at Mercy Iowa City,” the University of Iowa president’s office said in a statement early Monday.

“We want you to know that leaders from the University of Iowa, UI Health Care, and Mercy Iowa City are working together to avoid significant disruption. Although many decisions will be in the hands of the bankruptcy court, we share a goal to preserve and enhance local and regional access to quality health care and jobs.”

Mercy will remain operating at its usual capacity with no plans to close. The bankruptcy court will decide many of the deal's specifics in the coming months.

“In the meantime, Mercy Iowa City will continue to see patients as its hospital proceeds through bankruptcy and we will prepare, to the extent permissible, for a potential future where our entities join as one to continue to serve the health care needs of Iowans," the University of Iowa president's office said it in its statement.

Dallas-based Preston Hollow Community filed a motion last month to try and take over business operations of Mercy Hospital.

Preston Hollow Community Capital officials accused Mercy Iowa City's board of directors and management of making a series of recent decisions that jeopardized the facility's ability to pay off its debts, including $62 million in publicly issued bonds and $40 million in pension plans.

Mercy management alluded to issues with financial creditors in their announcement Monday.

“The recent actions of one of our largest creditors has significantly and negatively impacted the hospital and resulted in this bankruptcy filing,” Mercy Hospital Chief Restructuring Officer Mark. E Toney said in a press release. “The board and management moved rapidly to secure a partner to maintain health care in our community.”

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on Twitter @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Mercy files for bankruptcy, UI seeks approval to purchase for $20M