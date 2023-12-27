This University of Iowa student breaks taboos and tackles period poverty with Love For Red

Editor’s Note: This is the second profile in the Press-Citizen’s People to Watch for 2024. Find them all at press-citizen.com.

When Maanya Pandey learned that female prisoners often don't have access to basic hygiene products, she knew she had to do something about it.

That inspired her while still a student at Waukee High School to start a nonprofit, Love for Red, dedicated to making access to feminine hygiene products easier and more cost-effective.

But it wasn't until she started her senior year in high school in 2021 that she realized the issue of period poverty was happening at her school.

"When I go to the bathroom, I literally couldn't find a menstrual product," Pandey said. "And I don't want to go through the halls to the nurse's office to ask for one. It's not a dignifying situation.

"That's why we decided to donate to schools as well. The schools that we started with were pretty privileged districts compared to a lot of school districts in Iowa, and most of their students do have a lot of privilege, but the amount that we had to restock those schools was astonishing."

Since founding Love for Red, Pandey and a team of 20 other volunteers have donated nearly 50,000 period products to 33 organizations, including women's shelters, low-income resource centers and refugee centers, where menstrual products are one of the least donated items. Love for Red also has expanded its scope by working with five Des Moines metro area school districts.

In 2024, Pandey, now a University of Iowa student, hopes to expand her efforts to end period poverty across Iowa, including pressing for legislation to make period products free in schools. That's why she's one of the Des Moines Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen People to Watch in 2024.

Period Poverty is defined as "inadequate access to menstrual hygiene tools and education, including but not limited to sanitary products, washing facilities, and waste management."

Pandey founded Love For Red in May of 2020 on the basis that feeling clean and having dignity with your period should not be a privilege but a right.

"I had seen a post about women in prisons and the struggles that they go through as a result of not having enough menstrual products, and that's kind of what triggered me to research this issue," Pandey said. "I found that this issue is associated with being in developing countries, and I saw it was in prisons, but I learned it doesn't just stop there.

"It is an issue in the United States. The reality is that it's in our schools. It's in our communities. It affects a lot of people around us, and it's something that shouldn't be suffered in silence."

Pandey had heard about inadequate access to menstrual products before, from her mother.

"My mom would tell me stories about her difficult experiences with menstruation growing up in another country, and that stuck with me and the stories of having to use unsafe alternatives for menstrual products as a result of just not having access," Pandey said. "She didn't grow up in an underprivileged area; she grew up in a pretty wealthy area and had a lot of resources. They did not have access to the menstrual products that we use on a day-to-day basis."

Smita Sinha, Pandey's mother, is the director of Love for Red and oversees the Des Moines operations. With vivid detail, she recalls the moment her daughter approached her.

"I was actually surprised that she remembered my story about the struggle with inaccessibility that I faced for a couple of years after I started menstruating growing up in a different country," Sinha said. "At the beginning, I was somewhat hesitant for my story to be shared publicly as I was not sure how people would react to it given the discomfort surrounding this topic."

Love for Red quickly became a family affair.

"I have since learned that sharing stories is a way to start conversations and make meaningful connections about a topic that is clouded in stigma," Sinha said.

Breaking the silence on period poverty in Iowa schools and communities

Love for Red is the only organization in Iowa that takes a multifaceted approach to end the stigma around period poverty. One 2021 study found that two in five people in the U.S. who menstruate say they've struggled to afford period products at some point in their lives.

The price is continually rising because of inflation. By one estimate, period products could cost a person $18,000 across a lifetime.

Love for Red first emphasized a presence in community shelters before Pandey saw the need for period products in her own school.

"Something that's not as talked about is the mental health toll on people experiencing period poverty," Pandey said. "Everyone who's menstruating can relate to those 10 minutes that you're in the bathroom trying to find a period product, and it's so lonely. You have so much dread. It is embarrassing. It shouldn't be, but you're made to feel like you're inconveniencing the people around you for not being prepared enough on your period. And that's something that students should not be feeling from their period."

Love for Red has cemented a presence in five local Des Moines school districts, placing free menstrual products in the school bathrooms.

When people who menstruate don't have access to proper hygiene products, Pandey said, they resort to unsafe practices such as using toilet paper, paper towels, rags and even cardboard, which can cause serious infections that can become hard to treat.

Students who menstruate can miss upward of nine weeks of school in a year, according to a study.

Through social media and community events, like the 80/35 music festival in Des Moines, Love for Red has made an impact by discussing period poverty and myths surrounding menstruation.

"We are starting the conversation," Pandey said. "Period Poverty is an over-stigmatized and an under-discussed issue, but it is a very real issue."

The push for free menstrual products in schools and beyond

Pandey is has taken Love for Red to the halls of the Iowa Legislature with one goal — that period products should be free.

In early 2023, she gathered a group of Iowans to lobby for change.

"Last February, we had our first day on the hill where we went up to the Capitol. We had people from Iowa City and Des Moines go to the Capitol to advocate for free menstrual products," Pandey said. "Unfortunately, nothing passed last session, but we are working on getting a bill introduced for this session to get free menstrual products in schools."

Roxanne Conlin, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa and a practicing lawyer in Des Moines, has been a supporter of Love for Red since the early days. Conlin had been donating to other similar organizations internationally for years but was shocked when she met Pandey and realized that it was happening in Iowa.

“The only thing that makes change is young activists, and Maanya is a force of nature,” Conlin said. “Maanya’s heart is in the right place because she is a skillful, exceedingly smart, young woman with so much passion. I think ultimately, she will be able to make a lot of changes in the laws that need to be changed.”

Pandey didn't anticipate that Love for Red would impact public policy, describing the impetus of Love for Red as a spur-of-the-moment idea. She's remained persistent and hungry, eager to help people all over the country.

"It's kind of hard to get in contact with legislators, but through this process, I have learned that it's kind of the way that you can get things done," Pandey said. "It was really interesting to see how a lot of them agreed that this was an issue, that the inaccessibility to menstrual products is an issue that needs to be addressed and wanted to help us. But it's not one that they're going to take up or one that's their problem. They say, 'It's something that's the school's problem,' 'Or where's the money going to come from?'"

Pandey isn't slowing down anytime soon.

As a sophomore at the University of Iowa studying public health on the pre-medicine track, she spends most of her free time working on Love for Red via chapter meetings or community events. Pandey wants to be an OB-GYN, a career path she was sure she wanted after creating Love for Red, but remains focused on getting more products to more people.

"We want to expand both in Iowa City and Des Moines," Pandey said. "Since 2020, we have donated almost 50,000 menstrual products to people, and the equivalent of that helps around 3,000 periods. We want to support more schools, but the lack of funds holds us back."

Jessica Rish is an entertainment, dining and business reporter for the Iowa City Press-Citizen. She can be reached at JRish@presscitizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rishjessica_

Meet Maanya Pandey

Age: 19

Lives: Iowa City

Education: Graduate of Waukee Senior High School. Majoring in public health on the pre-medicine track at the University of Iowa.

Voluntarism: Founder, president and head of Iowa City operations of Love for Red

