University of Iowa student starts business to make custom prosthetic limb covers

Erica Cole is proof of the old adage that necessity is the mother of invention.

A senior at the University of Iowa, Cole, 22, came back to Iowa City different for the fall semester. The chemistry major had lost her leg in a car accident in May while visiting Colorado.

University of Iowa student Erica Cole poses for a photo on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, inside the Pappajohn Business Building in Iowa City. The building houses the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center where Cole worked to begin her new business.

Months later, with the support of UI's John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and various business-pitching competitions at the university, the Cedar Rapids resident started her own business called No Limbits.

Cole's idea was simple: with 3D printers, make custom and affordable covers for prosthetic limbs. A cover sized like a leg can look more natural under clothing. Or, customers can take Cole's cover as example. She made herself one that makes the prosthetic look like a stained-glass window: silver-framing dotted with reflective slivers or purple, red, green, yellow and turquoise.

"The questions from people stopped being, 'How did you lose your leg?' to, 'That's so cool, how did you get that?" Cole said. "That shift really helped me through my healing process because being pulled back to that moment of the accident every day was tiring."

Kimm Harris, a lecturer at the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center (JPEC), and a leader of the Iowa Startup Games, urged Cole to participate in various business pitching competitions at UI last semester to share her idea for No Limbits. Harris said she could see Cole's passion for the project."

“We all have ideas, we walk around with them and then see someone do it and say ‘Gosh, I should have done something.' Erica is that person who takes her ideas and sees them through," Harris said.

On Nov. 13 and 14, Cole participated in the JPEC's Rose Francis Elevator Pitch Competition, where individuals or teams pitch business ideas to judges. She won first place on day one and day two of the competition, earning a $10,000 and $2,500 in cash prizes for her new business. Weeks later, she won the three-day Fall 2018 Iowa Startup Games, a weekend competition that featured competition between 50 students. Cole was awarded $1,000 for No Limbits.

“She's truly, truly remarkable. I think when people see what Erica has done, it helps others a lot," Harris said.

The idea of starting her own business was not something Cole had even dreamed about before she got a prosthetic leg, but she did already have the entrepreneurial drive and knowledge-base to do so.

For years, Cole has worked as a costumer as a side hustle of sorts. Working with fabrics and the thermoplastic worbla to design Renaissance fair costumes and cosplay outfits for others, she knew the ins and outs of design.

As a chemistry major heading to graduate school at Colorado State to study radiochemistry, she knew how to do research and think of innovative ways to solve problems.

She approached life without her left leg in a similar way. When she got her prosthetic leg in September, Cole set out to solve the problems she was having with her new limb.