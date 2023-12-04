University of Iowa's student government tackles drink spiking through Nightcap initiative

Nightcap, since 2019, has partnered with over 140 universities nationwide, and starting in the winter semester, Nightcap will be available for free to University of Iowa students, with 450 scrunchies being available.

Madison Ross noticed a startling trend three weeks into her freshman year at the University of Iowa.

She'd heard from girls on her dorm floor who had their drinks spiked and were recovering in the hospital or another medical facility.

The news was shocking early in the school year, inspiring her to ask others if they'd had a similar experience. What she quickly found was that nearly everyone had a story, either personally or knew of someone who had their drink spiked.

Ross knew she needed to do something, she had to find a way to protect the young women in Iowa City.

Madison Ross, who is a chair of the Health and Safety Committee in the Undergraduate Student Government, has been working on the Nightcap initiative for three years and now is a junior at the University of Iowa.

"The worst part is, everyone had a story, and that's where I confronted that this was a pervasive issue," Ross said. "Something needed to be done; even if I couldn't directly cut off drink spiking from its source, there needed to be some action. Because [drink spiking] is unfortunately rising on the national scale."

Ross, who is a chair of the Health and Safety Committee in the Undergraduate Student Government, has been working on the Nightcap initiative for three years. Now a junior, she is studying political science with minors in psychology and criminology.

She first heard about the Nightcap scrunchies through an Instagram ad. The item is subtle but effective, intended to save lives while students enjoy a night out.

"Nightcap is a nylon spandex drink cover hidden inside of a scrunchie. It's a fashion accessory, of course, but it also has a practical use. The product itself is incredibly functional," Ross said. "It prevents pills, powders, bugs, sand, from entering the drink."

Making a push for safety

The Nightcap was developed by sibling duo Shirah and Michael Benarde, who wanted to protect college students by making it as widely available as possible — working with bars, clubs, universities, police departments, local governments and non-profits.

The University of Iowa will begin distributing 450 free Nightcaps when the second semester starts next month. Since 2019, Nightcap has partnered with more than 140 universities.

"We are going to start our distribution plans next semester. We're going to be located on the Pentacrest in the dining halls. We're going to be all over downtown," Ross said. "We're going to make our presence known, and we're going to be in very public places and have very eye-catching signs so that students don't miss them. But really, we're going to be in those high-traffic areas to try and get as many people as possible to consider Nightcap."

Slowing a scary trend

While drink-spiking numbers at the University of Iowa aren't available, it has been an issue for years on campuses across the country and has continued post-pandemic. According to a study published by Psychology of Violence, 462 respondents in a survey of 6,000 people reported they had been drugged.

Ross was initially worried about approaching the USG senate floor because of Nightcap's close relationship with alcohol use. She wanted to refrain from endorsing widespread alcohol use on campus, but after multiple conversations with peers, USG colleagues, and constituents, it became clear that the Nightcap initiative was something students wanted to see.

The USG Health and Safety Committee for the 2023-2024 academic year.

"We came to the conclusion that students are going to engage in nighttime activities anyway, so the most we can do is equip them with safety devices to help," Ross said. "Drink spiking is nationally rising, and it's especially concentrated in public universities with high levels or high numbers of students in one place. The University of Iowa has 33,000 undergraduates and graduates, but it is a lot of people, and sometimes safety can get lost in the masses."

The University of Iowa USG plans to purchase more Nightcap products if the initial distribution proves to be successful, like the Nightcap keychain, to make options for students that are more unisex.

"We want to make sure everybody has safety device on campus," Ross said. "Our next step would be purchasing other products. I just really hope that students like and want more of them because they are such great products and can do so much good."

Ross has helped spearhead a number of successful initiatives while serving on the USG Health and Safety Committee, such as resolutions for student mental health days.

"Everybody has been so supportive, and I'm so honored to work in an environment where collaboration and cooperation is not even just expected. People just do it," Ross said

