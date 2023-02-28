University of Kansas student found dead in Lewis Residence Hall: Police

A University of Kansas student was found dead in his dormitory hall on Monday afternoon, according to the university’s police department.

The student, whose name was not disclosed Monday, was discovered inside his room shortly before 2 p.m. in Lewis Residence Hall at 1530 Engel Road in Lawrence, KU Police Department Deputy Chief James Druen said in a statement.

Officers who found the student were responding to a welfare check, Druen said. Police did not suspect foul play.

Further details were not immediately disclosed by police.

Druen said counseling and psychological services were available to affected students. KU students were advised to contact the university’s CAPS staff at 785-864-2277 or set up an appointment online.