University of Kansas student found dead in dorm, no foul play suspected: police

A student was found dead inside a University of Kansas dormitory late Thursday afternoon after university police officers were sent to his residence to check on him.

Officers made the discovery just after 5 p.m. in Gertrude Sellers Pearson Residence Hall at 500 W. 11th Street in Lawrence, Deputy Chief James Druen, a spokesman for university police, said in a statement. The student was found in his room.

Few details were immediately disclosed by police about the death. Druen said the matter is still under investigation, and foul play is not suspected.

Druen said the name of the student would not be released “out of respect for the family.”

Students seeking to speak with someone are encouraged to contact the university’s counseling and psychological services at 785-864-2277. Professional counselors may be reached through MySSP at https://caps.ku.edu/my-ssp.