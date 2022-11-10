University of Kentucky student banned from campus after racist attack on Memphis woman

A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker from Memphis while repeating racial slurs is no longer allowed on campus, the school’s president announced Wednesday.

UK president Eli Capilouto said that Sophia Rosing, 22, has been banned from the school after she was caught on camera assaulting and berating Kylah Spring, a freshman from Memphis who was working as a desk clerk at Boyd Hall.

“Ms. Rosing is no longer a student at the University of Kentucky,” Capilouto said in a statement. “Within hours of learning about this incident, we suspended her on an interim basis — a move that banned her from campus during our investigation. I have also determined that she will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student. She is permanently banned from the campus.”

In the video, Spring said that Rosing hit her multiple times and kicked her in the stomach after she asked Rosing, who appeared intoxicated, if she was OK.

Rosing can be heard throughout the video, which has been shared on multiple media platforms, using racial slurs toward Spring, who was working an overnight shift when the altercation occurred early Saturday.

At one point, Spring can be heard saying in the video that “I don’t get paid enough for this.”

Spring’s mom, Besty, spoke to FOX13 earlier this week and said that they have not made a decision on whether Kylah would return to the school to finish her classes.

“You send your child anywhere and you still, no matter what, expect they are going to be OK,” Betsy Spring said.

Rosing was charged on Sunday by campus police with first and second offenses of alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to The Associated Press.

