University Of Kentucky Student Facing Multiple Charges And Permanently Banned From Campus

Former University of Kentucky (UK) student Sophie Rosing is facing assault charges after she repeatedly spat racial slurs at Kylah Spring, a Black student-worker on campus.

UK student caught on video taunting & berating another student with racial slurs is out of jail. LEX18 INVESTIGATES was there as Sophia Rosing left the jail but she’s not talking. Her parents picked her up after she bonded out. We still had questions for her. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/8M0oBteUAk — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) November 8, 2022

UK President Eli Capilouto said in a message that Rosing is permanently banned from the campus and is facing additional charges after video footage circulated of her being aggressively hostile with Spring.

Kylah Spring identifies herself and speaks to the crowd. pic.twitter.com/8At0fc5qbm — Kentucky Kernel (@KyKernel) November 7, 2022

Rosing has been charged with alcohol intoxication in public, fourth-degree assault without visible injury, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer.

Marchers arrive at the Bowman Statue chanting “Protect black women.” pic.twitter.com/aaE1GOp48Y — Kentucky Kernel (@KyKernel) November 7, 2022

“Although she is no longer a student, we must continue our investigations,” Capilouto said. “That includes our cooperation with an investigation into criminal charges filed, our Code of Student Conduct disciplinary proceedings, and racial harassment misconduct being reviewed by our Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity.”

Although Rosing is no longer a student, she was initially suspended in intervals leaving Spring and her supporters upset by the lack of protection and support after the incident.

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing arrested and charged after assaulting another student who was at work and calling her a “nigger bitch”https://t.co/kzNRYupfj8 pic.twitter.com/WuOi4Stauo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 6, 2022

According to Capilouto’s message to the UK students, Rosing is permanently banned from campus, including re-enrollment as a student.

“As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions. The processes we have in place are essential,” he said.

Fred Peters, Rosing’s attorney, told CNN that his client is “very embarrassed, very remorseful, very humiliated” and plans to withdraw as a student this week.

University of Kentucky student Kylah Spring shares what happened with racist University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing #AntiBlackRacism pic.twitter.com/g8ig6DpOTQ — Breakingtrendsnews (@Breakingtrends1) November 6, 2022

A GoFundMe account has begun on behalf of Spring in support of her on-campus living since the incident.

Here’s the “apology” to herself. It’s not her fault she was drunk! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/h8hDSxq2hI — The Negromancer (@kokujin37) November 7, 2022

Rosing has apologized on her Instagram story, deeming herself heavily under the influence during the incident, but her words do not move many.