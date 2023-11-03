University of Kentucky student sexually assaulted in dorm room, university says

A University of Kentucky student was sexually assaulted by another student in an on-campus dorm room this week, according to the university.

The assault took place in the victim’s dorm room Thursday, and was reported the same day.

“Both the victim and suspect are UK students, and the suspect is known to the victim,” UK said in a crime bulletin issued Thursday night. “UK Police is actively investigating this matter and the appropriate campus units are working with individuals involved to provide resources and support.”

The university offers several supports for students who are struggling with mental health or experiencing a crisis, including the Triage, Referral, Assistance and Crisis Support, which provides virtual and in-person support for students. Instances of sexual assault can be reported to UK Police, or to the university’s Title IX coordinator.

How to report sexual assault and find help at the University of Kentucky

The Title IX coordinator can be reached at 859-257-8927 or a report can be made on the Title IX website. The Violence Intervention and Prevention Center can be contacted at 859-257-3574 for confidential services, support and referrals.

“Sexual assault is never the victim’s fault,” the bulletin said. “The only person responsible for sexual misconduct is the perpetrator.”

The crime bulletin was issued on Thursday night in compliance with The Clery Act, which requires colleges and universities that receive federal funding to notify students of any crime that “represents a serious or continuing threat to the safety of the campus community,” according to the UKPD website.

Another sexual assault bulletin was issued last month after a student was sexually assaulted twice by a peer.

Sexual assault is defined as rape, fondling, incest or statutory rape, according to UK’s most recent Campus Safety and Security Report. Available data on reported sexual assaults on campus for the last three years showed:

2022: 34 rapes; 26 instances of fondling; no instances of incest or statutory rape

2021: 34 rapes; 21 instances of fondling; no instances of incest or statutory rape

2020: 15 rapes; 10 instances of fondling; no instances of incest or statutory rape.