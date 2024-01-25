University of Kentucky: Student started fires in a residence hall, officials say

The University of Kentucky is investigating two fires that were purposely set by a student in a residence hall, the university announced Wednesday.

The first fire happened Jan. 16, UK said in a statement. UK said the student used a roll of paper towels to start the fire.

“The fire was immediately extinguished in a sink by another student,” UK said in a statement. “A similar incident occurred in the same residence hall the next day, Jan. 17, by the same student.”

UK said such incidents can be considered third-degree arson, a class D felony. But the university didn’t say if the student had been charged.

UK Police and the UK Fire Marshal’s Office were investigating this case, UK said.

UK said it values safety for all students, staff, faculty and visitors and offered the following precautions:

Call 911 for emergencies. If you see something, say something.

Download the LiveSafe App to report suspicious persons loitering around facilities.

Carry a cell phone to be able to call for help in case of emergencies.

In the event that you smell smoke, dial 911 immediately.

If you locate a fire, pull the fire alarm and then dial 911. Don’t attempt to extinguish a fire unless you are properly trained to do so.

Anytime a fire alarm is activated, evacuate the building immediately.

Know the primary and secondary escape routes for each location, should an actual fire occur.

