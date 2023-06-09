University of Manchester hit by cyber attack

The University of Manchester has about 40,000 students and 12,000 staff

The University of Manchester has been targeted by a cyber attack.

The university's chief operating officer said data may have been copied after some systems were "accessed by an unauthorised party".

Patrick Hackett said staff were "working around the clock" to resolve the incident.

A university spokesman added there was "no known link" to the recent MOVEit hack that hit employers including the BBC, Boots and British Airways.

The university is working with the Information Commissioner's Office, the National Cyber Security Centre and National Crime Agency over their cyber attack.

"We know this will cause concern to members of our community and we are very sorry for this," Mr Hackett said.

"Our priority is to resolve this issue and provide information to those affected as soon as we are able to, and we are focusing all available resources."

