University of Maryland, Baltimore County police investigating hate crimes, school says

Police at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County are investigating two reports of hate crimes against Muslim and Black students, according to the university.

UMBC posted a bulletin on its community news website Friday that police had received reports this week of “an attack on a Muslim student, the use of anti-Black slurs in an online meeting, a targeted verbal attack on a Black student in that meeting, and comments referencing LGBTQ populations.”

A crime log updated by university police shows that an assault described as a “hate bias crime” occurred Tuesday around 6:52 p.m. Police wrote that a written “hate bias incident” took place on Thursday around 1 p.m.

“With the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, we are once again reminded that injustice persists in our society,” officials wrote in the post, which was signed by president Freeman Hrabowski. “We still have so much work to do.”

University police officials were not available for comment Friday, and details on the incidents were not immediately available.