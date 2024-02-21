University of Maryland police charge 2 men involved in hate crime

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) said it identified and charged two men for their involvement in a “hate bias incident” that happened last year inside the university’s residence hall.

UMPD charged Hayden Pritchard, 22, and Sergio Delgado 21, after officers found racial slurs against the Black community inside the eighth floor of La Plata Hall on April 29, 2023, around 9:30 a.m. Later that same day at around 1:40 p.m., officers returned after additional racial slurs found on the eighth and ninth floors.

Detectives reviewed video footage, followed leads and more to identify the suspects involved and bring the necessary charges.

Pritchard was charged with race/religious property damage and trespass on posted property. Delgado was charged with trespass on posted property.

