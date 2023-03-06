The University of Massachusetts is warning students about the viral TikTok 'borg' drink after 28 ambulances were called to parties

Students showing off their creatively named borgs. Screenshot/TikTok - @kettlebellkel

28 ambulances were reportedly called to off-campus parties at UMass over the weekend.

The school is now warning students about "borgs," a popular TikTok drink concoction, that's believed to be the culprit.

The trend involves people mixing alcohol and water into huge jugs.

The University of Massachusetts is blaming a TikTok drinking fad after 28 ambulances were reportedly called to off-campus parties over the weekend.

According to school officials, students on Saturday were seen carrying large water jugs that contained a mixture of alcohol, electrolytes, and flavoring, believed to be what TikTokers call "borgs," or "blackout rage gallons."

The phenomenon has been fueled by recent viral videos featuring college students on TikTok making and drinking the concoction (although some videos referencing the drink date back to at least 2020). The viral drink has spawned an entire subculture of borg tutorials, borg challenges, and borg skits.

While it's unclear if all 28 instances were related to "borg" drinking, UMass officials said they had never seen so many of these drinks on Saturday's "Blarney Blowout," an annual school celebration that typically happens before St. Patrick's Day, the Associated Press reported.

None of the cases were life-threatening, per the Amherst Fire Department.

The university said it's assessing the weekend's events and warning its student body about drink that TikTok has recently popularized.

Borgs became particularly attractive to the college-aged population because it claims to keep you hydrated as you binge-drink. While the electrolytes and water do help with hydration, the large quantity of alcohol is what makes it particularly dangerous, experts also warn.

"Consuming this much alcohol would be fatal for the vast majority of people, even if spread out over a full day," Dr. George F. Kobb, the director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism at the National Institutes of Health, told CBS News.

"It is unknown how many students actually follow borg recipes that call for a half gallon of vodka, but doing so could turn deadly depending on how much they end up consuming."

Over the weekend, multiple TikToks from UMass students drinking borgs have gone viral. In one video with almost two million views, a student interviewed other students about punny nicknames they gave their borgs.

"Bad day to be a borg at umass," the video description read.

Insider has reached out to the University of Massachusetts and the Amherst Fire Department.

Read the original article on Insider