University of Memphis names IUPUI engineering dean as provost

David Russomanno, engineering dean at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis and a former University of Memphis professor, has been appointed the next University of Memphis provost.

"He has served in this role since 2010 and has been recognized for his leadership as Dean in the academy more broadly and for his research," University of Memphis President Bill Hardgrave said at the Board of Trustees meeting. "Prior to serving as Dean he served 17 years as a faculty member here at the University of Memphis. He worked his way up the academic ladder, starting here as a new assistant professor and when he left to take the position at Purdue University in 2010 he had worked his way up to full professor and holder of the R. Eugene Smith endowed professorship."

Tom Nenon served as provost since 2018 before retiring in 2022 to move back to full-time faculty, researching and teaching philosophy. Abby Parrill-Baker, the dean of the arts & sciences at the University of Memphis, was named interim provost.

"This was an excellent choice, I think on the part of President Hardgrave." said Doug Edwards, a board of trustee member and president of the Edwin M. Jones Oil Company of San Antonio. "We did have quite a few well-qualified candidates for the position, including our interim trustee who made it as a finalist. That said, when I look at our strategic plan and the direction we want to take the university in terms of graduating our students to be productive members of society and given the importance of engineering to the world we live in today, I think this is an excellent choice."

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: University of Memphis names current IUPUI engineering dean as provost