This University of Memphis student is spreading positivity one tiny duck at a time

Isabella Albert has hidden more than 3,000 tiny ducks around the University of Memphis campus in an attempt to spread positivity.

Thousands of tiny plastic ducks are appearing all across the University of Memphis campus, and one student is responsible.

The mass migration of tiny ducks to the U of M is the work of 22-year-old social work major Isabella "Izzy" Albert. Albert began hiding the ducks around campus last fall, and what was once a fun, simple activity has blossomed into a campus-wide positivity movement.

While she was a student at Southwest Tennessee Community College, Albert began hiding ducks after getting the idea from a campus activity board meeting, but the game never quite took off. Once she earned her associate's degree in graphic design, she came to the U of M and began hiding ducks again last fall.

"It was so exciting you know, I'd go early into class or I'd stay later and just go scatter them around campus, and it was just so fun for me," she said, laughing. Eventually Albert began posting about the ducks on her Snapchat story, and so did others in turn. Soon enough, the game gained popularity and recognition across campus.

University of Memphis student Isabella Albert shows off her collection of tiny ducks. Albert said she's hidden more than 3,000 ducks on the U of M campus so far.

"It's really fun, everyone's going crazy about it," Albert said. "People are making up their own little mini games, like, 'I've hid this duck somewhere, and you have to go find it.' I've seen full-grown teachers running around campus for them... yesterday I put one down at a [student] group table, and they all dove for it."

The actual rules of the "Tiny Duck Game" are simple. If you find some ducks around campus, pick a favorite one to keep and re-hide the rest. Yellow ducks are the most common, and the pink "flamingo ducks" are the rarest. Albert encourages posting about finds on social media to spread awareness about the game.

UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS: 'This is our showpiece:' Take a first look inside U of M's new $40M STEM building

Albert said she loves seeing in person how finding a duck can brighten a student's day. She wants the ducks to serve as an inspiration to create more positivity in the world and greater acts of kindness.

"I want to share positivity, and share [the idea that] hey, you can do little things," she said. "It can be down to opening the door for someone, or it could be buying someone's groceries, it could be really anything."

A collection of ducks of all colors sits on a faculty member's office window on the University of Memphis campus. Student Isabella Albert, who is behind the Tiny Duck Movement, said one of the biggest surprises of the game's popularity was how much faculty members got involved.

While ducks are popping up all across students' social media, Albert said one of the biggest surprises is how much faculty members have gotten involved.

"I would hear them running outside in the hallways saying like, 'Did you see the duck girl? I didn't see her. Do you know who she is, who's putting these ducks down?'" Albert recalled.

"There was a couple of times when we found them and then we closed our doors to a meeting or a call, and magically they appeared again," said Tracy Humphrey, School of Social Work project coordinator. "So it was just something really cute, it gives you something to look forward to."

Humphrey said during faculty meetings, staff had attempted to figure out who was behind the ducks. "It was like a little mystery game," she said.

University of Memphis student Isabella Albert displays her tiny ducks next to an Elvis-inspired tiger statue inside the University Center.

"That was part of the fun as well," said Valerie Wince, School of Social Work administrative associate. Wince said she began collecting the ducks before she knew what the game exactly was. "I will say that I did find them in action, and I swore I would not tell."

Humphrey said she's caught students getting just as excited as she does at finding a duck.

U OF M NEWS: University of Memphis selects former Little Rock law enforcement official as next police chief

"They'll walk through the hallways and there would be some on the side, 'Oh I got a pink one this time!'" she said.

Albert estimated she has hidden more than 3,000 ducks so far, taking about 30 to 60 minutes to place about 500 of the miniature birds. By now, getting to campus early enough that no one is around to catch her hiding them has become part of her routine.

A tiny duck is hidden outside McCord Hall's faculty lounge on the University of Memphis campus.

With how well-known the game has become across campus, it's possible the game could spread to the rest of the city, and that's exactly what Albert hopes will happen. She said it's exactly the kind of positive movement that Memphis needs right now.

"In Memphis I think it's definitely important," she said. " ... There's so much negativity, and we need to spread more positive vibes."

Visit Albert's Tiny Duck Movement website here.

Jacob Wilt is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at jacob.wilt@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Why a University of Memphis student is hiding tiny ducks on campus