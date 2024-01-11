University of Minnesota issues alert for Watson man after alleged threat

Jan. 11—MINNEAPOLIS — A search is underway for a Watson man with a history of chemical dependency and mental health issues after he allegedly posted a threat on social media "to start killing kids" on the Twin Cities campus of the University of Minnesota.

The U issued an alert for Joseph Mark Rongstad, 41, alleging he posted the threat early Thursday.

Chippewa County Sheriff Derek Olson posted on Facebook that his department is conducting an active investigation in response to the alleged threat. Sheriff's officers were unable to locate Rongstad at his Watson home, WCCO News reported.

Students are on break at the University of Minnesota, but faculty and staff are on campus, according to Twin Cities media accounts. The University's Department of Public Safety in an

online safety notification

said buildings are accessible only by key card, and employees are encouraged to work from home. Students and all others are advised to stay clear of campus.

Rongstad, who once served as Watson mayor, has a long history of troubles with the law in the area.

He was convicted for a 2016 burglary in which he was accused of breaking into the home of then-mayor Kyle Jones as the mayor and his young family were asleep. In 2021, he was convicted for driving a John Deere tractor with a front loader through a side door into the Watson Lutheran Church. He was found asleep in the running tractor inside the church.

Rongstad also has a history of drug-related offenses and had been ordered by the court to receive care after a mental health assessment.

He had been operating his own business, All Time Curbing & Landscaping in Watson.

The alert from the University of Minnesota describes him as 6 feet tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.