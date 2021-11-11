How the University of Missouri decides when to issue emergency campus alerts

University of Missouri spokesman Christian Basi defended the decision not to issue an MU Alert for the campus after a downtown shooting over the weekend.

The decision to issue an alert is based on whether a situation represents an imminent and ongoing threat to the campus, Basi said.

"Where we have problems is when a situation happens so fast, we're unable to confirm it," Basi said.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Columbia police were conducting a foot patrol in the area of Broadway and Hitt Street when an officer observed an adult male brandishing and discharging a firearm, the department reported.

The officer fired his police-issued service weapon at the suspect. The suspect, Christopher Michael Sledd, 51, surrendered to the officer with no further incident.

The shooting was something that was over quickly and never threatened the campus, Basi said.

"I know there's criticism out there," Basi said.

Here's an example, from a Saturday tweet: "no MU alert for a shooting literally in DOWNTOWN Columbia."

It was not in the university's jurisdiction, so officials couldn't rely directly on MU police for information as in a campus incident, Basi said.

"There is a significant value in our relationship with the Columbia Police Department," Basi said.

The alerts aren't necessarily connected to geography, he said. A kidnapping several years ago at the Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 63 connector resulted in an alert when it was determined that the suspect was on campus.

There's a risk in issuing an alert for every incident in that people may stop paying attention, he said.

"People have certain expectations," he said.

Alerts sometimes also result in people showing up to the location, which is another concern, he said.

After Saturday night's incident, Sledd was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree assault, first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon as well as an outstanding arrest warrant.

He was remanded to the custody of the Boone County Jail.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones on Sunday said the department continues to staff downtown with patrol officers.

Saturday marked the sixth downtown shooting in the past two months.

“In the interest of improving safety and stability at all times, we are working with all of our community partners to address safety concerns,” Jones said.

