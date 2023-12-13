University of Missouri hazing trial for Fiji 'pledge dad' pushed to April 2024

The trial of University of Missouri hazing defendant Ryan Delanty has been pushed back to the end of April and reduced from four days to one day.

The trial for Delanty, of Ballwin, is set for April 30, 2024, with a pre-trial conference on April 22.

Originally scheduled for four days starting Dec. 5, Division 3 Judge Kevin Crane approved a continuance requested by Delanty's attorney Stephanie Fortus. The prosecution last month had added a charge of second-degree assault.

Other charges he is facing are felony hazing and misdemeanor supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.

The charges related to a hazing incident on Oct. 19, 2021, at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at the University of Missouri. At the frat house that night, freshman pledge Danny Santulli and other pledges consumed large amounts of alcohol.

Delanty was designated as Santulli's "pledge dad" during the night, according to court documents.

He was driven to and left at MU Hospital, where he was resuscitated after becoming unresponsive.

The alcohol poisoning caused brain damage, leaving Santulli unable to speak, walk or see. He requires constant care at his parents' home in Minnesota.

Several defendants have made plea deals, which have included short jail sentences of just a few days. Several others are still awaiting trial, with some attorneys wanting the Delanty trial to happen first.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on X at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Trial for MU frat hazing defendant Ryan Delanty now set for April 30