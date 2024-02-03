University of Missouri will serve as hub to bring research to market, households

The University of Missouri will serve as a hub for turning research into real-world applications under a new project from the National Science Foundation.

The NSF selected MU as one of 18 academic institutions to receive an Accelerating Research Translation award. MU will use the award to establish at Technology, Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Hub.

The project is funded with a four-year, $5.5 million agreement with the NSF.

Sheila Grant, a professor in the MU College of Engineering, is principal investigator on the grant.

"We're trying to fill in the potholes and overcome the obstacles researchers face," Grant said. "Our researchers are doing cutting-edge papers. The discoveries they make need to be made into products and services."

Researchers will take part in training "boot camps" in which they learn entrepreneurship and who their customers are, Grant said.

Graduate student and posdoctoral research training will include eight-week sessions designed to help researchers boost the impact and equity of their research within their community.

A second phase involves scaling and building capacity and infrastructure in gaps that have been identified. There's also a 10-week commercialization boot camp.

Capacity building in culture awareness and broader impacts will involve enlisting a network of researchers with experience in commercialization. They will serve as an ambassador network, Grant said.

A strategic ideas studio will help researchers find additional funding for projects, she said.

Washington University in St. Louis will serve as MU's mentor institution.

"We want their opinions and help," Grant said.

Involvement in the project potentially could assist with promotion and tenure, she said.

"Capacity building, that's when we're talking about culture change, " Grant said. "We're excited about it."

Grant's team includes Marcella Siegel in the College of Education and Human Development and College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and Dave Grant and Jaya Ghosh in the College of Engineering.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: MU project helps researchers bring products, services to market