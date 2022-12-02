A University of Missouri junior died, and a Jefferson City man was charged with involuntary manslaughter, after an accidental shooting last weekend.

Cole County Sheriff's Department responded to 9014 Century Farms Road on the afternoon of Nov. 27, after a 911 call reported an individual had been accidentally shot, according to a release from the Sheriff's Department.

Cole County deputies administered lifesaving efforts, and the victim was taken from the scene to University Hospital in Columbia Missouri in critical condition. The victim, Hallie Phillips, 20, later died.

Phillips was a junior studying animal sciences at the University of Missouri.

Cole County Sheriff's Department arrested Joshua Wilbers for involuntary manslaughter on the evening of Nov. 29. An investigation determined that Phillips was accidentally shot while Wilbers was handling his firearm.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: University of Missouri student dies in accidental shooting