University of Nevada shooting: Police respond to active shooting on Las Vegas campus

Police in Las Vegas said they are responding to an active shooter alert at the Las Vegas campus of the University of Nevada.

They said there appeared to be "multiple victims at this time" near the university's Beam Hall building.

The university tweeted at around 11:53 local time (19:53 GMT) that police were responding to reports of shots fired on campus.

Las Vegas police subsequently said the suspect had been found dead.

In a post on social media, the university had initially warned students at Beam Hall to "evacuate to a safe area" and to "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT".

In another post around 20 minutes later, it alerted students to reports of shots near the Student Union building.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House was monitoring the situation as law enforcement responded.