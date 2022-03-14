University of Northern Iowa student attempts record run across state

Jason Clayworth
·1 min read

Give a friendly wave if you see Paul Noble on the run Monday.

What's happening: The University of Northern Iowa sophomore and ultra-marathon runner is using his spring break to try to break the fastest known time across the state of Iowa.

Details: Noble began the run Sunday near Muscatine, and the route follows along much of Iowa Highway 92.

  • Noble will run about 17 hours a day. He expects to end his second day in Indianola Monday.

The intrigue: Noble's friend, Taylor Ross, currently holds the record for the route. The time Noble has to beat? 4 days, 15 hours, 32 minutes and 41 seconds.

  • Ross will be cheering Noble on and plans to join him for a section of the run, Tom Noble, Paul's dad, told Axios.

Photo courtesy of Tom Noble

