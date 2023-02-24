University official stole £2.4m over 30 years, court hears

David Hall is facing a lengthy jail sentence after confessing his crime - Eddie Mitchell

A university finance official stole more than £2.4 million over 30 years, a court has been told.

David Hall was able to keep plundering cash because of his trusted position as head of income and payments at the University of Brighton.

He made fraudulent entries in the accounts to hide his multiple thefts.

On Friday, Hall was facing a lengthy jail sentence after he confessed his crime.

‘Complex string of cover-ups’

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “David Hall… used his position as the head of income and payments at the university to embezzle around £2.4 million and cover up his activity through fraudulent entries in the university’s accounts.

“In November 2021, the university discovered the fraud and reported the matter to Sussex Police.

“An independent financial investigation commissioned by the university, alongside the police investigation, uncovered a complex string of financial cover-ups by Hall that were only revealed through forensic scrutiny.

“Hall admitted his offences soon after and was charged with fraud by abuse of position, theft by an employee and false accounting.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court he admitted all charges and is due to be sentenced at a court to be confirmed on March 16.”

Investigator Rose Horan said: “Year after year, the hole in the university’s finances became larger and more difficult for Hall to conceal.

“After an audit uncovered the scale of Hall’s embezzlement, the University of Brighton was quick to report the fraud to Sussex Police and their support throughout the investigation has been invaluable in bringing David Hall to justice.

“I would like to thank them for their cooperation and will now look ahead to the sentencing next month.”

Stealing from primary school

The news comes as a 63-year-old school business manager was convicted by a jury of stealing hundreds of thousands of pounds from the primary school where she was in charge of finances.

A judge heard Debra Poole used her position as a school business manager to help herself to a huge sum of the school’s money, as well as awarding herself several pay rises without the knowledge of senior teaching staff.

The court in Kingston, Surrey, heard how Poole was the trusted business manager for Hinchley Wood Primary School in Surrey but defrauded the organisation over a seven-year period.

She, like David Hall, is awaiting sentencing.