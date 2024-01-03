University Park man charged with reckess homicide following deadly December crash that left Thornton man dead

A 59-year-old University Park man has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence stemming from a multivehicle crash in December that killed 71-year-old Walter Smith, of Thornton.

The three-car crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16 near the intersection of Sauk Trail and Western Avenue in unincorporated Bloom Township near Park Forest, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. Terrence Smith, who is not related to the victim, had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit of 0.08%, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

All three vehicles had extensive damage and Walter Smith was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

A third person involved declined medical attention, the release stated.

hsanders@chicagotribune.com