University Park, operating without a budget since May, misses deadline to file property tax levy

University Park has been operating without a budget since May, two village trustees say, and the village missed a deadline to approve the 2023 property tax levy, which Will County clerk officials said will mostly affect the office’s process.

Brit Hitchins, the tax extension supervisor at the Will County clerk’s office, said University Park had not filed its 2022-2023 budget or an approved levy for property tax levy to be paid in 2023. Typically, municipalities file a budget before a levy, he said.

Under state statute, the majority of taxing districts, including villages, have to file an approved levy on or before the last Tuesday in December.

By mid to late March, Hitchins said municipalities are given their tax extensions, meaning the final calculation of the property tax levy. So, as long as the village files the levy before mid to late March, the late filing will only affect the clerk’s office staff completing the property tax levy calculation, he said.

“Even if it’s late, we still accept the filing of it,” Hitchins said.

In the eight years he has worked in the office, Hitchins said one municipality filed its approved property tax levy a day late. He could not recall which one.

If the village files its levy after March, Hitchins said his office would work with the state’s attorney’s office on how to proceed because no municipality has filed after the calculation period.

“I can’t tell you what we would do,” Hitchins said. “Levies are always filed on time. We don’t traditionally have late filings.”

The University Park Village Board had a special meeting scheduled for Dec. 20, but it was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control, resulting in the lack of a quorum of the board of trustees,” according to the agenda.

The board has not posted an agenda for another meeting after the cancellation of the Dec. 20 meeting.

Mayor Joseph Roudez III did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Trustee Theo Brooks, a 2023 mayoral candidate, said Thursday the mayor and the clerk have not informed trustees about holding another meeting. On Wednesday, the trustees received an email that Roudez is out of office until Jan. 3, Brooks said.

The village’s fiscal year is May 1 to April 30, and its budget proposal for 2022-2023 called for a $2.1 million decrease in revenue from the previous year.

The 2021-2022 budget showed revenues at about $14.2 million, while the proposal for the 2022-2023 budget project revenues at about $12.1 million.

The village’s expenses have decreased in the last two years, from about $16.7 million to $13.3 million, according to the proposed budget.

But, the village’s revenue and expenses for the 2022-2023 fiscal year are off by about $1.2 million, according to the budget proposed last spring.

Village officials have not shared with the board a proposed levy for 2023, Brooks said, but he anticipates the village will ask for the 4.99% increase it has over the last six years.

Brooks said the budget and levy should be approved by the board before the fiscal year starts, which means the village is seven months behind on this budget.

“The levy not being passed is a very bad problem,” Brooks said. “The village needs money to operate. Passing the levy is the most important part of the process.”

Trustee Sonia Jenkins-Bell, who is also running for mayor in April 2023, said “the buck stops with the mayor” for the late filing of the budget and levy.

“I intend to raise this issue with the board and work with Will County to straighten this out,” Jenkins-Bell said.

Brooks said the proposed budget is “the worst budget” he’s seen because the revenue and expenses don’t line up.

“It reflects very much how we operate,” Brooks said. “We’re kicking the can down the road and we shouldn’t be doing it. It’s going to catch us.”