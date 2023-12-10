As University of Penn leaders resign, students say 'a lot still needs to change'

PHILADELPHIA — The resignations of University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill and Scott Bok, chairman of Penn's board of trustees, have done little to quell the desire for further change at the school, students on the campus said Sunday.

"There's a realization that one step is over," said junior Akiva Berkowitz outside Steinhardt Hall, home to the campus' Jewish organization Hillel. "But the process is not, and I don't want people to think this is the end. Many things still need to happen. A lot still needs to change."

Magill stepped down voluntarily Saturday after her congressional testimony about antisemitism on college campuses and that of presidents of Harvard and MIT drew fire from critics, who said the three failed to adequately denounce and prevent incidents of intimidation and hate speech at their respective institutions.

Harvard University's Claudine Gay and Sally Kornbluth of Massachusetts Institute of Technology also testified before the congressional committee, and, like Magill, a lawyer, gave carefully worded statements that many believed fell short.

Jack Cohen, a sophomore, told USA TODAY students at Penn needed to see that action is being taken. "It's not comfortable being here," the São Paolo, Brazil, native said. "At the end of the day, we want to see more change. We want to feel more supported. 'Change' is the key word, change for the better."

Oct. 7 attacks increased tensions on campus

Magill had been Penn's president since 2022, when she replaced longtime president Amy Gutman, who left to become U.S. ambassador to Germany. She will remain until an interim president is selected and will remain on the law school faculty; Bok was replaced by Julie Platt, the board's vice chair, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Gutman, who is Jewish, is the daughter of a man who fled Nazi Germany and led the institution through a period that saw explosive growth at the West Philadelphia campus, including the founding of its Office of Social Equity and Community, and Projects for Progress, which provides grants for efforts to reduce systemic racism, achieve educational equity, and reduce health disparities.

In September, the Hillel center was vandalized and a swastika was spray-painted on a wall at the Stuart Weitzman School of Design just before Rosh Hoshana, reported the university newspaper, the Daily Pennsylvanian. The Palestine Writers' Festival, held at the university in September, also drew criticism for including speakers such as Mark Lamont Hill and Roger Waters, who have been accused of antisemitic speech.

The Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas, and Israel's swift and sweeping incursions into Gaza, inflamed tensions on the already-simmering campus. Magill and other university administrators tried to balance fears of Jewish students and faculty who already felt threatened by the prior incidents with those sympathetic to the plight of civilians in Gaza and with the Palestinian people, and alarmed by rising Islamophobia and the shooting of three Palestinian students in Vermont.

Jack Cohen, left, and Akiva Berkowitz stand outside Penn Hillel. The two University of Penn students expressed relief that president Liz Magill stepped down but said more needs to be done to address and prevent antisemitism on campus.

Some Jewish students felt they didn't get enough support

But some students at Penn felt there wasn't enough support for Jewish students, and that the rhetoric of some pro-Palestinian protesters crossed the line into antisemitism.

"The protests have not been fun," said Berkowitz as he left Penn Hillel. Berkowitz, a native of Silver Spring, Maryland, said he wears a kippah (a traditional head covering worn by Jewish men) on campus and has never felt personally threatened but added that he was disquieted by some language he says he heard during rallies supporting Palestinians.

Megan Singleton, a graduate student at the Weitzman School, said she was glad to see Magill resign, especially after her testimony before Congress.

"For (representing) such prestigious institution, she was so underprepared," said Singleton, who's from North Carolina. After the discovery of the swastika and the vandalism at Penn Hillel, Singleton noted, "nothing was really done." Students felt their concerns and suggestions were ignored, she added, and university administrators' responses were "weak."

"No one wants to go to an institution not feeling safe to practice their beliefs," she said.

A flier at the University of Pennsylvania with a sticker reading "Freedom School for Palestine" takes the school to task for its stance on free speech and academic freedom.

Racism not new on campus, some say

Tawanda Gibbs, a food service worker at Penn, was on her way to work along Locust Walk, which goes through the heart of the campus. She believes Magill was pressured into leaving, but added, "There's racism here. There's always been racism here. They're making a big deal of it now, but it's not new here."

"I think it's great she resigned; I think the whole board should resign," Paul Levin said as he left Penn Hillel. An attorney in Philadelphia and a Penn alum, Levin said he'd never experienced antisemitism on campus but could understand how younger people "are not, and shouldn't have to be, used to being singled out for being Jewish."

A lawyer for Eyal Yacoby and Jordan Davis, who on Tuesday sued the University of Pennsylvania over “virulent anti-Jewish hatred, harassment, and discrimination” at the institution, said Magill’s resignation is only the first action in restoring the school to a better place for Jewish students.

“This resignation is the first of many necessary steps toward rebuilding a Penn free of antisemitic abuse and harassment,” lawyer Marc Kasowitz said. “The lawsuit we have brought on behalf of courageous Penn students will ensure that that goal is achieved.”

Voices of alumni weigh in

The University of Pennsylvania Grapplers' Club, representing wrestlers at the school, issued a statement Saturday that it was concerned by events on campus and by Magill's testimony, and joined the chorus calling for her resignation.

"In moments of extreme turmoil, moral clarity predicated upon core values is required to guide an institution's decision-making process," the club posted on X, adding that it condemns hate speech, harassment and bullying.

"...As alumni and longstanding supporters of the University, we do not believe the current university leadership has been upholding the core values that we have sought to develop, nurture and protect in our student athletes."

At a rally Sunday afternoon in support of Israel and Jewish people in the U.S., Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, referenced Magill's resignation at Rodeph Shalom, a historic synagogue in Center City Philadelphia.

Since the Oct. 7 attacks, said Shapiro, a member of Penn's board who'd called for Magill's ouster, he has seen Pennsylvanians "take actions big and small" to support Israel and its own Jewish community, including at Penn, "where students raised their voices, where students made sure they were heard by their university, and they made sure their leadership was held accountable.

"The students did that," he said to cheers.

An Israeli flag at the University of Pennsylvania Hillel is made with dozens of small cardboard hearts. The university's president resigned Saturday over what many called a tepid response to antisemitism on campus.

