University of Pennsylvania students chanted 'We charge you with genocide' at rally | Fact check

The claim: University of Pennsylvania students chanted ‘We want Jewish genocide’ at pro-Palestinian protest

An Oct. 17 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) includes a video of protesting students purportedly shouting an antisemitic chant amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“‘We want Jewish genocide,’” reads the text superimposed on the video, transcribing what it claims the group was chanting. “This is my Alma Mater. This is the University of Pennsylvania. They are cheering for my death & the death of all Jews.”

Our rating: False

The transcription is wrong. The group was chanting, “We charge you with genocide,” a phrase that’s been repeated at pro-Palestinian rallies around the country. Both the student group that organized the rally and the school’s student newspaper said there were no chants advocating the genocide of Jewish people.

Student advocacy group, newspaper say claim is false

The Oct. 16 rally during a walkout of Palestinian students and supporters was organized by the student group Penn Students Against the Occupation. The group posted a statement on Oct. 18 saying the claim of a pro-genocide chant was “blatant disinformation.”

“PAO would like to explicitly state that this claim is false and did not happen whatsoever,” reads the post. “The chant was, ‘Israel, Israel, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.’”

Local outlets including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Daily Pennsylvanian, the university’s student newspaper, also had no mention of the supposed chant in their coverage of the rally.

“Multiple reporters and photographers who attended the walk-out event ... said that no one at the march chanted, ‘We want Jewish genocide,’" Daily Pennsylvanian Executive Editor Emi Tuyetnhi Tran said in an email. “Rather, what they heard was, ‘We charge you with genocide.’”

The Anti-Defamation League also said the claim is false and that the actual chant is a “not-uncommon refrain” at such rallies. Articles from outlets including the Houston Chronicle, the Chicago Tribune and the Lexington Herald Leader reported that the chant and others like it were heard at the rallies in their respective cities.

The claim comes amid turmoil at the school over its response to the Israel-Hamas war.

Hundreds participated in the walkout after a statement from university president Liz Magill condemned "Hamas' terrorist assault on Israel and their violent atrocities against civilians." Speakers at the rally criticized the statement for not addressing the toll the war is having on Palestinians, the Daily Pennsylvanian reported.

Major donor and former U.S. ambassador Jon Huntsman announced he was ending his donations to the school because of what he described as its “silence in the face of reprehensible and historic Hamas evil against the people of Israel,” the Hill reported. At least one other wealthy donor has called for ending donations until the university’s president and chair of the Board of Trustees resign, according to WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.

USA TODAY has debunked an array of false claims surrounding the Israel-Hamas war, including that a video shows children being held hostage in cages during the conflict, that the emir of Qatar threatened to cut off the world’s natural gas supply if the Gaza bombings continue and that a video shows CNN faking coverage of a rocket attack in Israel.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

