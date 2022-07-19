University Place woman killed in suspected DUI collision identified by medical examiner

A 65-year-old woman killed by a suspected drunken driver last month in a collision in University Place was identified on Tuesday by the medical examiner.

Gayle Aronson died June 25 of multiple blunt-force injuries, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. Law enforcement said the woman was in a small sedan at a stop sign that evening when a 21-year-old man driving an SUV turned a corner at a high speed and struck the woman’s vehicle.

The man driving the SUV appeared to be impaired by alcohol, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and booked into Pierce County Jail. He has yet to be formally charged.

The collision was reported about 5:51 p.m. at 35th Street West and Grandview Drive West, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Deputies said the SUV driver was going south on Grandview Drive when he hit a vehicle that slowed for a turn.

The SUV was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, and it continued after the first collision. Deputies said the SUV turned onto 35th Street West and struck Aronson’s car head-on. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.