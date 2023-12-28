University porn firing is a reminder: Your employer can fire you for doing legal things

In the United States, some constitutional free speech protections will keep you out of jail but might not keep you from being unemployed. That's the complicated dynamic at play right now in a high-profile university firing over pornography.

The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents has ousted Joe Gow as UW-La Crosse chancellor, citing pornography he appeared in. He has expressed dismay, saying actions are covered by free speech protections.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, part of the USA TODAY Network, Gow acknowledged appearing in the sex videos with his wife. Going public has in part been an effort to raise free speech issues and see how his employer would respond.

He said the board's decision to fire him after videos were found online stunned him. He will still remain as a tenured faculty member, albeit on administrative leave in the near future.

“I thought at least the board, given their staunch support of free speech, would be a little more understanding,” he said. “But clearly that's not the case.”

Gow's case, like every free speech case, is unique and likely to be a continuing controversy. Here's a look at a few key issues involved:

Is porn free speech?

Somewhat. The First Amendment protects speech about sex and sexuality, which applies to many forms of pornography, according to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. However, court rulings have deemed “obscenity” as not protected within free speech.

The Supreme Court has tried to define what is obscene, Geoffrey Stone, a law professor at the University of Chicago, wrote in an American Bar Association article. In 1973, the court ruled that obscenity has no literary, artistic, political or scientific value.

In short, free speech rules doesn't always apply to pornography in the U.S.

Can you be fired for exercising legal free speech?

Yes. Many American workers are subject to at-will employment, or the employers’ right to fire employees for some reason, or none at all, said Charlotte Garden, a law professor, in a 2022 Economic Policy Institute article on legal protections for employee speech. This includes what workers said, and what they didn’t say.

Recently, these types of firings have included two employees who used pronouns in their email signatures at a Christian university in New York; a school librarian accused of "unkind pushback" against former child actor and conservative Kirk Cameron; and a first-grade teacher who spoke out against her school district's decision to ban Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's song "Rainbowland" at a school concert.

There are limits of course, including that employers unable to fire workers against states’ explicit public policies, though these tend not to be applied consistently, Garden wrote.

What about government employees?

While private sectors employees face an uneven landscape of what their employers will allow, public-sector workers often get fired or disciplined for free speech, Garden wrote. Public universities, for example, act as government employers.

“The courts have not been very protective of public employees who are terminated for sexually explicit expression that allegedly brings disrepute upon the public employer,” said David L. Hudson Jr., a professor of law at Belmont University who specializes in First Amendment cases.

Academic freedom protections, which allow scholars to explore topics, are enforced by universities, whereas free speech is enforced by courts, according to Helen Norton, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Colorado, Boulder, in a 2021 piece in The Conversation.

Universities can still decide how to respect job-related speech, Norton wrote.

