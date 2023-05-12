University of Reading to install heat pump after £2.2m grant

The University of Reading is to install a water source heat pump that it says will cut its overall carbon footprint by 10%.

The scheme will provide half of the heating and hot water to 15 buildings on the Whiteknights Campus.

It is being paid for with a £2.2m government grant, which has been match-funded by the university.

The government's Green Heat Network Fund provides capital funding to help decarbonise heat networks.

University energy and sustainability director Dan Fernbank said: "Once the heat pump is fully operational, we expect to see savings of £150,000 per year."

Vice chancellor Prof Robert Van de Noort said: "This is a flagship project for the university, and as with all our activities, we look forward to sharing our experience with the wider world and encouraging others to take similar actions."

The existing engine and gas boilers will be retained but used less frequently, with the university aiming for full decarbonisation by 2030.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.