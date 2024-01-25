University of South Alabama community grieves Dr. Robert L. Shipp

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama community is grieving following the death of professor and researcher Dr. Robert L. Shipp.

According to school officials, 81-year-old Dr. Shipp’s influence on the campus community was unique.

“Few professors have had the impact on the University and the region that he had,” South’s Stokes School of Marine and Environmental Sciences Director Dr. Sean Powers said. “His impact on students, colleagues and the community is truly inspiring.”

Along with his impact on his students, Dr. Shipp was best known for his contributions to marine research.

“Dr. Bob literally wrote the book on introducing the importance of marine and environmental science to the people who are fortunate enough to call the Gulf Coast their home,” university President Jo Bonner said.

During his life, Dr. Shipp focused on furthering research in the marine sciences by serving on the Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Management Council and the state’s Conservation Advisory Board with the Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative.

“His almost three decades’ service on the Gulf Council was legendary. His common-sense approach to complex management issues set the standard we use today to manage our marine fishery resources,” Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship said. “He was a great friend and mentor, and he will be truly missed,” Blankenship said.

In honor of Dr. Shipp and his late wife, Dr. Linda Shipp, the University of South Alabama has established The Drs. Linda and Robert Shipp Undergraduate Scholarship in Marine and Environmental Sciences. The Mitchell-Moulton Scholarship Initiative is matching donations to the scholarship fund.

