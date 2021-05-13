University of South Carolina president quits, marred by plagiarism allegations

Yahoo Entertainment

Michelle Obama appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Tuesday, where she opened up about her low-grade depression and how she overcame it during a pandemic and racial strife. “For me, it's turning off the noise that is upsetting, you know, that I can't keep reading all the feeds that are fueling my anxiety and taking a break from it,” Obama said. “I surround myself with things that make me feel good -- family, friends, walks, exercise.” Obama also revealed she has talked to her children about depression and hopes that they understand life isn’t all Beyoncé hugs. “When I talk to my kids about that, I try to urge them to understand that the valleys are temporary and so are the peaks,” Obama said. “They can be temporary. And they have to be prepared to handle the highs and the lows.” Obama has long worked to be relatable with children and coping with her own low-grade depression has given her some knowledge worth passing on. “I'm trying to get [my daughters] and other young people to start thinking about what are your tools?’ Obama said. “The things that bring you joy, the things that bring you calm and peace? I know those things for myself now but it's taken decades to develop those tools.”