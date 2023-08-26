University of South Carolina student shot and killed, police say

A 20-year-old University of South Carolina student was shot and killed in Columbia overnight, the Columbia Police Department reported.

Early information suggests that the student, who lived in the neighborhood, was attempting to enter the wrong home during the early hours of the morning, according to police.

The student, who was identified as Nicholas Anthony Donofrio by the Richland County Coroner’s Office, was from Connecticut.

Officers say that they were responding to a call about a burglary at 2 a.m. on the 500 block of South Holly Street in Rosewood when they received reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found Donofrio on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

“Preliminary information indicates that Donofrio who resided on South Holly Street attempted to enter the wrong home when he was fatally shot,” according to a statement released by investigators.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more updates.